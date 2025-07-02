“The last time we were paid our full salaries was the end of February, from there we were paid 50% of our salaries,” she said. “The company then failed to pay us at the end of June.
“They are telling us that they have asked the PIC to fund them so they can pay us. But we know that PIC has funded them, they are just playing delaying tactics. Some of our colleagues are being evicted because they can’t pay rent. They don’t know where they will be sleeping.”
Lebeko said four Daybreak Foods farms are in business rescue, affecting close to 3,000 employees.
The employees have accused the company of not being transparent with them, and failing to take responsibility for its failures.
“No-one has told us what is happening with the company, no-one is taking accountability, we are just left in the dark,” Lebeko said.
Farmworkers protest over unpaid salaries after thousands of starving chickens slaughtered
About 100 employees of Daybreak Farm in Delmas closed the R50 with rocks
Image: Thulani Mbele
Workers at a Mpumalanga poultry farm where 200,000 chickens had to be slaughtered as they had no food and started cannibalising each other, staged a protest this morning over unpaid wages.
About 100 employees of Daybreak Farm in Delmas closed the R50 with rocks, resulting in motorists having to be turned away at both ends of the road.
The farm, which is owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is in business rescue. It was reported in May that two directors of the farm received six-figure payments, while workers went unpaid and the chickens were left to starve.
The SPCA recently culled over 200,000 malnourished chickens that started eating each other.
Nomathemba Lebeko, a spokesperson for the employees, said they had not been paid their June salaries.
“The last time we were paid our full salaries was the end of February, from there we were paid 50% of our salaries,” she said. “The company then failed to pay us at the end of June.
“They are telling us that they have asked the PIC to fund them so they can pay us. But we know that PIC has funded them, they are just playing delaying tactics. Some of our colleagues are being evicted because they can’t pay rent. They don’t know where they will be sleeping.”
Lebeko said four Daybreak Foods farms are in business rescue, affecting close to 3,000 employees.
The employees have accused the company of not being transparent with them, and failing to take responsibility for its failures.
“No-one has told us what is happening with the company, no-one is taking accountability, we are just left in the dark,” Lebeko said.
“We were told to stay at home because of the intervention by the SPCA, which had to put down those chickens because they were starving.
“The company did not have money to buy feed, and the chickens ended up eating each other. There was also an audit done, which found that the chickens that were being slaughtered were too small to go into the market. That is why the operations had to stop.”
SowetanLIVE
‘I don’t want to lose a single farmer’: Steenhuisen amid agriculture storm
DA's Steenhuisen supports redress 'but not at the expense of the economy'
Ten killed in Western Cape bus crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos