Family seeks answers after Ekurhuleni auditor's murder

The family of senior auditor at the Ekurhuleni municipality Mpho Mafole, who was gunned down on Monday night, say they are not aware of any threats he may have received, and do not want to speculate about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Mafole — served as the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits — was shot and killed along the R23 while on his way home from a meeting in Alberton.
Mafole joined the municipality in April after spending several years at the Auditor-General South Africa.
Family spokesperson Tebogo Mphuthi said the family was desperate for answers. “We don't know where to start or who to ask for answers. We were shocked that anyone could want to harm him.
“Yesterday [Monday] we [as family] were praying, saying whoever did this, may it come back to them. You took our Mpho, our joy and pride. It was painful [to see his body at the scene]. It hurts because we grew up and played together, and now seeing him lying like that does not make sense.”
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers found Mafole lying in his car with gunshot wounds at about 5.55pm. “The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” she said.
Mphuthi said Mafole was loving, caring and very supportive. “He was peace-loving and everything about him excelled.”
Mphuthi said when Mafole joined the city, he was excited and never complained. “He would say it was challenging but he was happy, and looking forward to the challenge. The only thing he wanted was to grow in his career.”
In an internal letter to staff, the city’s head of communications Phakamile Mbengashe vowed the municipality would do “everything within its power to assist” in the ongoing investigation.” We are engaging with the relevant authorities and will provide further updates as soon as new information becomes available.”
Acting Southern African Institute of Government Auditors CEO Sello Malatsi said they were saddened to hear of Mafole's killing. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. His contribution to the profession will be greatly remembered,” he said.
Family seeks answers after Ekurhuleni auditor's murder
