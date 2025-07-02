News

Cops uncover fake dollar, rand notes being printed in Pretoria

By TimesLIVE - 02 July 2025 - 14:12
Batches of counterfeit money were seized in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Batches of counterfeit money were seized in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Image: SAPS

Three men were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday on charges of possession of counterfeit money and printing fake banknotes.

The undercover unit from Lyttelton police station was operating in a shopping centre when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the ATMs. He was searched and in his bag the team discovered a large amount of counterfeit money, with blank papers in between. 

The suspect led the police to a house where more fake notes were discovered, with a machine used to print fake rand and US dollar notes.

Two men at the house were also arrested. The trio will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Scammer dupes college managers and students with fake internship placements

A scammer duped college managers by promising their students nine-month employment contracts at a mine and then disappeared after they arrived to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Don't fall victim to RDP 'waiting list' scammers

The Gauteng human settlements department has warned RDP house applicants against scammers who promise to push them up the waiting list for a fee.
News
3 weeks ago

Police arrest Facebook scammer who lured victim and allegedly raped her

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man who used a fake Facebook account and lured a young woman whom he allegedly repeatedly raped.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer