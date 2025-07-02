Calls for urgent probe into murders of corruption busters

“We cannot allow intimidation and violence to derail our mission to transform Ekurhuleni into a renewed city defined by good governance, transparency, and accountability. The work and sacrifices of Mr Mafole and others before him will not be in vain.”
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has sought urgent intervention from state security agencies and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to put an end to the murders of senior municipal officials involved in uncovering corruption.
Since 2023, three violent attacks on Ekurhuleni officials tasked with upholding accountability and fighting corruption have been recorded, Xhakaza said.
In the latest incident, the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, Mpho Mafole, was gunned down on Monday night while driving home from a meeting in Alberton.
His murder has rattled the auditing and accounting profession, with calls from practitioners and parliamentarians for the protection of those who strive to uphold the law by exposing financial corruption.
They raised concerns about the rise in such killings and said it was becoming dangerous to work in the profession.
Xhakaza had “written to the minister of state security and the national commissioner of police, to urgently intervene and conduct a thorough investigation into the series of shootings involving senior government officials in the City of Ekurhuleni”.
“It is critical that these attacks are brought to an end and that those responsible are brought to justice without delay,” he said.
In September 2023, Ekurhuleni’s CFO, Kagiso Lerutla, survived a shooting after his car was sprayed with bullets. Nearly three months later, an adjudicator in the finance department, Simnikiwe Mapini, was killed in a hail of bullets.
“Now, we mourn the loss of Mr Mafole, another dedicated public servant targeted for his commitment to clean governance,” said Xhakaza. “It is clear that there are forces opposed to the renewal agenda and anti-corruption efforts that we have committed to as a city.
“We cannot allow intimidation and violence to derail our mission to transform Ekurhuleni into a renewed city defined by good governance, transparency, and accountability. The work and sacrifices of Mr Mafole and others before him will not be in vain.”
Mafole joined the municipality in April after spending several years at the auditor-general.
Xhakaza described him as a “fearless champion for accountability and staunch advocate for ethical governance”.
“His commitment to rooting out corruption and upholding the highest standards of public service has made an indelible mark on our city in a very short time. Mpho is not only a hero to Ekurhuleni, but a national hero ...”
Zweli Mkhize, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, said the committee had received multiple reports, pointing to a rising trend of attacks on individuals working in anti-corruption spaces
“This has much to do with the risks associated with investigating incidents of corruption,” Mkhize said.
Songezo Zibi, chairperson of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, said those who work as internal auditors, especially in municipalities, whistle-blowers and auditors’ staff face enormous risks.
“What ends up happening is that the internal auditors end up just not doing their work properly or resigning, which means that capacity is lost,” he said. “There are no tools to do threat assessments to determine whether staff of the AG need additional protections or not.”
Patricia Stock, CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, said there was a growing pattern in these targeted attacks and threats against members of the profession and forensic investigators.
“This disturbing trend suggests a heightened risk environment for professionals working to expose corruption and mismanagement, particularly in areas where public funds are at stake,” Stock said.
“This incident [Mafole’s killing] – if it is proven to be similar to others relating to the assassination of a professional in an assurance field – highlights a troubling trend that poses a threat to the integrity of our democratic institutions and the vital work performed by internal and forensic auditors in the public interest."
Stock said that while some legal frameworks exist, the practical implementation of whistle-blower and professional protection mechanisms is often inadequate.
Chris de Beer, CEO of the Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners, said
There is a growing perception, supported by anecdotal evidence, that attacks on forensic practitioners are becoming more frequent
“This suggests an increasing risk profile for the profession, especially in contexts where powerful interests are threatened by the exposure of corruption or financial crime.
.“The [institute] calls on all stakeholders to recognise the essential role of forensic practitioners and to take urgent, co-ordinated action to protect their safety and integrity.”
