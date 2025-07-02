Chimneys poke through the roof as the residents use coal stoves because there is no electricity.
Almost 300 families face eviction from the school they call home
Eviction 'is being opposed by legal representatives of the occupants'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
When you enter the former Bakgomane primary school in Diepkloof, Soweto, you are greeted by rows of shacks and the excited shouts of children as they play inside a disused minibus taxi.
Further down, you come across the brick-and-mortar school, which locals invaded and started living in in 2019 after the Gauteng education department abandoned it because it said there weren’t enough children in the area to use it.
The former school, which the department now wants back, has become a sprawling informal settlement and home to almost 300 families, who call it Bakgomane Estate.
According to the residents, each family pays R50 a month for four security guards, who get R1,500 a month each, and also to pay those who clean the toilets. Those who cannot afford the fee are placed on a roster to either clean the toilets or take turns guarding the entrance.
Before shacks were constructed at the school, those who were the first to move in occupied the classrooms. Two families each share a brick-partitioned classroom where the windows have been altered and made smaller.
To ensure privacy, the residents have made new doors so that each of the families which share a classroom uses their own door.
Chimneys poke through the roof as the residents use coal stoves because there is no electricity.
In one of the rooms, a TV screen stands awkwardly on a makeshift room divider in a cramped living space comprising a bedroom and a tiny kitchen. The ceiling is cracked and stained, by smoke.
Now the education department wants it back and the squatters gone.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “[We] can confirm that we had previously vacated the school because of [the] dwindling numbers of learners in the area. We proceeded to hand it over to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development as the custodian of [the province’s] buildings.
“Due to current admissions pressure, we have made the decision to reoccupy the building for curriculum delivery. Unfortunately, we cannot access it because of illegal occupation by the community.”
The Bakgomane Estate residents said they don’t mind moving, but must be provided with alternative accommodation as they had been applying for RDP houses but not getting them.
Refiloe Ntsane, 55, who lives with her daughters aged 13 and 20, said she left her parental home due to a family feud.
“I decided to come here for peace, and since I got here, I know peace,” she said.
“When we got here, my neighbour and I went around asking for bricks, taking any type of brick. We then asked someone to divide the class in half – he didn’t even know how to build, but he just did, nje.
“We don’t have a problem moving from here as this is not the first time we are told. We just need them [the government] to offer us an alternative that is close to school for our children, because even when we apply for RDP’s we are not successful.”
Theo Nkonki, spokesperson for Gauteng’s department of infrastructure development, said the department has started the eviction process.
“Several engagements have taken place between [the department], the City of Johannesburgthe local ward councillor, and residents’ representatives regarding the eviction. The matter is currently before the courts. An eviction application has been filed but is being opposed by legal representatives of the occupants,” he said.
Nkonki said the issue of alternative accommodation must be considered before any eviction can take place. This is the responsibility of the City of Johannesburg. “Until the legal considerations are resolved, the eviction process cannot be concluded.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
