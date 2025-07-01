Three City of Tshwane employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer worth R7m from the Laudium substation.
Their arrests form part of an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving essential infrastructure in Gauteng.
The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit following months of investigating that began in November last year.
This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.
According to police, the initial arrest involved 11 suspects, mostly subcontractors who were later released after they could not be linked to the theft.
However, one municipal employee remains in custody and is expected back in court on August 8 2025.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the three officials arrested on Tuesday will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“The suspects face charges of theft of essential infrastructure. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine welcomed the breakthrough, commending law enforcement for their persistence.
SowetanLIVE
Tshwane trio nabbed for alleged theft of R7m transformer
Image: Supplied
Three City of Tshwane employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer worth R7m from the Laudium substation.
Their arrests form part of an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving essential infrastructure in Gauteng.
The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit following months of investigating that began in November last year.
This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.
According to police, the initial arrest involved 11 suspects, mostly subcontractors who were later released after they could not be linked to the theft.
However, one municipal employee remains in custody and is expected back in court on August 8 2025.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the three officials arrested on Tuesday will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“The suspects face charges of theft of essential infrastructure. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine welcomed the breakthrough, commending law enforcement for their persistence.
SowetanLIVE
'We are coming for you': City Power declares war on scrapyards amid rise in arrests
Farmer up for R6m power 'theft'
Six foreigners arrested for cable theft, two Eldorado Park men badly burnt
City of Tshwane reaches agreement with Eskom to settle R6.67bn historical debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos