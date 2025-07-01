News

Tshwane trio nabbed for alleged theft of R7m transformer

01 July 2025 - 11:09
Three City of Tshwane employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer worth R7m from the Laudium substation.

Their arrests form part of an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving essential infrastructure in Gauteng.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit following months of investigating that began in November last year.

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 14.

According to police, the initial arrest involved 11 suspects, mostly subcontractors who were later released after they could not be linked to the theft.

However, one municipal employee remains in custody and is expected back in court on  August 8 2025.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the three officials arrested on Tuesday will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The suspects face charges of theft of essential infrastructure. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine welcomed the breakthrough, commending law enforcement for their persistence.

