‘They've no reason to complain, they decided to be part of this mess’: Malema on DA's threats to Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the DA to leave the government of national unity (GNU) if it is not serving the party's interest.
This comes after the DA’s withdrawal from the national dialogue and threats to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament after the removal of DA’s former deputy minister Andrew Whitfield. The DA also plans to vote against upcoming departmental budget votes for departments headed by corruption-accused ANC ministers.
Speaking to the media at the weekend, Malema said the DA shouldn’t have entered the GNU if it did not want to take Ramaphosa’s orders.
“They have no reason to complain,” Malema said.
“They went into a marriage knowing very well that they are going with the ANC corrupt government into a marriage. These are unnecessary threats. If the DA was anti-corruption, the DA was pro-poor, the DA was to ensure that they will restore the dignity of our people, they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party.
“There was nothing forcing them to go into government. They should have stood outside and allowed the ANC to constitute its own government and continue to oppose the ANC if they wanted to do so.”
Ramaphosa fired Whitfield after an unauthorised visit to the US. Ramaphosa said Whitfield’s actions were a deliberate disregard for the protocols that required the president's permission for all international travel by members of the executive.
Malema said the DA must respect Ramaphosa’s decisions.
“You cannot oppose the government you are part of. They are in government, whatever decision Ramaphosa takes they are part of it because they decided to be part of this mess. They just want to run it like a government of their own. There’s a president here and they have to respect him and respect the government protocols. If they don’t want that they must step out and let the ANC do its own mess.”
Malema also criticised Whitfield’s conduct.
“How do you become a part of government and travel overseas without the permission of the president? That is anarchy. When you are being punished in line with what the president is responsible for, you complain.”
