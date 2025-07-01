Son accused of mom’s murder was abusing her — family

The Limpopo man who allegedly murdered his mother, chopped her up and put her flesh in buckets, has a previously been violent towards her.
Lesiba David Ledwaba, 40, left his relatives shocked after he reportedly shredded his elderly mother Raisibe Ledwaba, 87, on Saturday.
The gruesome incident sent shock waves through the close-knit community of Sebora in Ga-Mashashane, Polokwane, where incidents of abuse against the elderly people have been on the increase. He appeared in court on Monday and is due back next week for his bail application.
According to family members, Lesiba has a history of abusing his mother who did not report him to the police. After the death of Lesiba's two sisters and the migration of his older brother to Gauteng for employment, Lesiba was given the responsibility to taking care of his ailing mother.
Speaking to Sowetan after the court proceedings, family spokesperson Ramokone Mothapo said it was known among close relatives that Lesiba had a tendency of harassing his mother when he was angry.
“For many years we knew that Lesiba was abusing his mother, but she [the mother] kept on concealing the abuse. She chose not to report her son to the police as a way of protecting him. He would do so more often when he demanded her pension grant. We tried in vain to intervene, but to him it was just a normal way of communicating with his mother. Lesiba took advantage of his mother's protection until he finally murdered her.
“The manner in which my aunt was murdered was barbaric. Seeing those body parts in the buckets was a traumatic experience.,” Mothapo said.
According to Ledwaba’s neighbour, Shirley Legodi, they became concerned when they had not seen Raisibe for two days, prompting a search.
“We asked him about his mother’s whereabouts, but he kept on giving us contradictory statements. We became suspicious and called the police. When the police arrived, they found the old woman cut into pieces and the son became the prime suspect. As the police were combing the crime scene, a bloodied hacksaw and axe believed to be used during the butchering were found,” she said.
Limpopo provincial department of social development said they were concerned about the escalating cases of abuse on the elderly in the area.
Department spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said: “We are enraged by this incident because a few weeks ago an elderly person was murdered in that neighbourhood. Women and children are constantly under attack, and when this incident was reported, it was like our campaigns are falling on deaf ears. As the responsibility of our department, we will be send social workers of provide psychosocial support to the bereaved family,” Kwapa said.
Son accused of mom’s murder was abusing her — family
Cases of elderly abuse on the increase in Ga-Mashashane, Limpopo
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba
