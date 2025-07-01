“We have been searching for these dogs since the day of the incident since they reside within the community,” Sibiya said.
Killer dogs attacked two kids before
Pack of five animals maul three-year-old girl to death
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A pack of five dogs that viciously mauled an Ekurhuleni toddler to death had previously attacked two other children and left them with serious injuries.
This emerged on Monday as the family of 3-year Sibongakonke Hosiyana, who was killed on Friday at Marathon informal settlement in Germiston, went to the SPCA to ask for help in finding the killer dogs.
Sibongakonke was walking by herself to visit her grandfather, who lives about 10 minutes away, when the dogs attacked her.
The child’s death has triggered anger in the community which has led to an attack on the owner’s shack and the killing of his seven puppies.
The grandmother of a four-year-old girl, Onwabisa Nhloko, who was also attacked by the dogs in November but survived, accused the owner of the dogs of not taking responsibility and allowing the animals to roam around the neighborhood even though they were dangerous.
According to Nozandile Hlongwana, when the dogs attacked her granddaughter as she was on her way to a spaza shop, she took the injured and bloodsoaked child to the owner, who allegedly shifted the blame onto the victim, asking why she had been playing with the dogs. The child spent a week in hospital recovering.
“It looks like these dogs are targeting children from young ages. If your child is above four years old, then they are safe from these evil dogs. I hope police find their owner because my child did not get justice; I hope this one does,” said Hlongwana.
A few weeks after the attack on the child, another child was also mauled by the same dogs and left with scars on her forehead.
According to SPCA general manager Nkosingiphiwe Sibiya, the dogs should have been reported when they first attacked a person because once they taste blood, they are more likely to want blood again.
