How cost for 1,064 locomotives ballooned to R54.4bn —NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has detailed how the cost for 1,064 locomotives, which was approved at R38.6bn by the Transnet board in 2013, dramatically increased to R54.4bn.
In the case before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court involving four former Transnet executives – Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane – the state alleges that the increase happened a few months after the initial approval.
The four men face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the locomotive deal, which was featured in the state capture reports. They were released on bail of R50,000 each.
The state said the increase was due to contract amendments, foreign exchange escalations and unauthorised increases in contract values.
The four are accused of manipulating procurement processes to favour certain suppliers, including the state-owned China South Rail Corporation Ltd (CSR), through three major locomotive contracts: 95 in 2011, 100 in 2012 and 1,064 in 2013.
“The BOD [board of directors] approved the 1,064 locomotives acquisition at R38.6bn, excluding the effects of forex hedging, price escalation and other costs,” the charge sheet states. “But internal documents show that the business case had already factored in these additional costs, and these were not disclosed to the board or the executive authority.”
CSR was not registered in SA and failed to meet several compliance requirements, including tax clearance and broad-based BEE certification.
Despite this, Molefe, Singh, Gama and Jiyane allegedly altered the tender requirements, including dropping BBBEE compliance, allowing CSR to remain in the bid process and ultimately win the contract, the charge sheet states.
“Without this irregular amendment, CSR would have been disqualified,” the charge sheet reads.
The state further alleges that the 100 locomotives contract was irregularly concluded through a confined procurement process. The initial justification was urgency and standardisation for coal line operations.
However, internal engineers later raised concerns about changes in specifications that introduced unsustainable locomotive models.
Between 2014 and 2020, Transnet paid R5.1bn to CSR for the 100 locomotives, R348m more than the approved contract value, the charge sheet revealed.
During court proceedings, state prosecutor Adv Santhos Manilall said the accused played central roles in a procurement scheme that compromised national economic interests.
“These were high-ranking officials entrusted with safeguarding state resources. Instead, they enabled inflated tenders and bypassed procurement safeguards,” he argued.
Manilall dismissed arguments by Molefe and Singh’s defence lawyers that the case is “linked” to businessman Kuben Moodley’s fraud and corruption case.
“The assumption that this case is linked to the Moodley case is flawed. Without having the information or evidence of this matter, how can they just claim that it’s connected?” Manilall said.
Regarding their bail applications, Manilall said: “It is ironic that accused number 1 [Singh] and 2 [Molefe], facing Schedule 5 charges, should ask to be released on warning. This is a serious consideration. The impact of the three contracts on Transnet and ultimately on the country cannot be understated.
“Yes, the accused have been released on bail and have travelled to other countries ... but the state is suggesting these bail amounts [R50,000] to mitigate the risk of appreciable absconding. This is the second serious crime case, and the cards are stacking up.”
The case was postponed to October 6 for further investigation.
