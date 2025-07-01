In the video, a tearful Mlombi claimed she was blindsided by what she described as an “illegal eviction”. She said she had been paying R22,000 rent to someone she believed was the rightful owner [Mpeqeka].
Responding to the allegations, Mpeqeka told Sowetan that Mlombi initially moved into the house as part of an agreement to film a reality show, which was expected to last about eight weeks. According to her, the arrangement involved a lease signed between herself, the production company, and Mlombi.
"As Nandi [Mlombi] was shooting, I moved into the cottage to give them space. I even allowed her to bring her furniture to create the illusion for viewers that it was her house," Mpeqeka said.
"I didn't know she was actually moving in. She had told me earlier she was looking for a place to stay, and I agreed to help her as a real estate agent," she said.
She added that Mlombi was supposed to vacate the property by June 7.
"But she refused to leave. That's when the problems started. She began locking me out of my own house and even told my children not to come, even though this is their home. I have reported this to the police multiple times. Evicting her was my last resort," she said referring to the weekend's drama.
Mpeqeka also claims she legally purchased the house from Malawian nationals and has been renovating it ever since. She alleges the previous owners defrauded her by making her pay more than R12,000 in arrears for municipal services, including water and electricity.
"I kept paying bills, but my power and water were still getting cut off. When I went to the municipality, I was told about the arrears. That's when I asked my lawyers to intervene," she claimed.
Mpeqeka failed to produce any evidence of her claim to the house when Sowetan asked for it. She later did not respond to text messages and phone calls Sowetan sent her.
Homeowners speak out on Queen Nandi's eviction
Image: via Facebook
Owners of the Sandton house from which reality TV personality Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlombi was forcibly removed recently, say the Pastor's Wife star and her landlord had been living in the house illegally.
The property in Lonehill belongs to Malawian couple Peter Suwirakwenda Nyasulu and Juliet Nyasulu who had bought the property in 2016 through a bank. They had been trying to evict their tenant Vuyiseka Mpeqeka, an estate agent who allegedly sublet the property to Mlobi. The eviction process is currently before the Johannesburg high court.
Mlombi had been living on the property and also using it shoot TV productions.
The couple's lawyer who did not want to be named said the property was leased to Mpeqeka through their agent in August 2023 and she was meant to vacate the premises in July last year. However when the lease ended she allegedly refused to evacuate the property. The lawyer said Mpeqeka has boycotted paying rent and rates since the lease expired and further sublet the house to other people without the family's approval and knowledge.
“The family is blocked from their property despite making monthly bond payments towards the house. What we are seeing now is illegal tenants evicting each other,” said the lawyer.
The property has since accumulated arrears in rates amounting to more than R150,000 resulting in the property's water and lights constantly being cut.
The family approached the court for an eviction in September last year and the matter will return to court later this week where Mpeqeka is expected to submit answering affidavits.
In their court papers, the family wants Mpeqeke to leave the premises and to stop filming operations at the house and pay for the legal fees of the court action.
The issue of the property came to head at the weekend when Mlombi took to social media to livestream herself being removed from the house.
In the video, a tearful Mlombi claimed she was blindsided by what she described as an “illegal eviction”. She said she had been paying R22,000 rent to someone she believed was the rightful owner [Mpeqeka].
Mlombi said she moved into the home a few months ago and paid three months’ rent upfront. She claimed the agreement was initially verbal, but when a written contract was later drawn up, she was told her payment only covered two months' rent and a deposit.
Sowetan reached out to Mlombi for comment, which she declined.
Responding to the allegations, Mpeqeka told Sowetan that Mlombi initially moved into the house as part of an agreement to film a reality show, which was expected to last about eight weeks. According to her, the arrangement involved a lease signed between herself, the production company, and Mlombi.
“As Nandi [Mlombi] was shooting, I moved into the cottage to give them space. I even allowed her to bring her furniture to create the illusion for viewers that it was her house,” Mpeqeka said.
“I didn’t know she was actually moving in. She had told me earlier she was looking for a place to stay, and I agreed to help her as a real estate agent,” she said.
She added that Mlombi was supposed to vacate the property by June 7.
“But she refused to leave. That’s when the problems started. She began locking me out of my own house and even told my children not to come, even though this is their home. I have reported this to the police multiple times. Evicting her was my last resort,” she said referring to the weekend's drama.
Mpeqeka also claims she legally purchased the house from Malawian nationals and has been renovating it ever since. She alleges the previous owners defrauded her by making her pay more than R12,000 in arrears for municipal services, including water and electricity.
“I kept paying bills, but my power and water were still getting cut off. When I went to the municipality, I was told about the arrears. That’s when I asked my lawyers to intervene,” she claimed.
Mpeqeka failed to produce any evidence of her claim to the house when Sowetan asked for it. She later did not respond to text messages and phone calls Sowetan sent her.
