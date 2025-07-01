News

Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight: what you’ll pay from Wednesday

By Motoring Reporter - 01 July 2025 - 12:55
The department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed that the price of 93-octane petrol will rise by 55c/l, while 95-octane goes up by 52c/l. Diesel is also hit hard. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

After four months of consecutive declines, South African motorists will face sharp fuel price increases from midnight on Tuesday.

The department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed that the price of 93-octane petrol will rise by 55c/l, while 95-octane goes up by 52c/l.

Diesel is also hit hard, with wholesale prices increasing by 84c/l for low-sulphur 50ppm and 82c/l for 500ppm fuel.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin climbs by 67c/l.

These increases come despite the rand strengthening slightly against the US dollar over the past month. According to the department, the primary driver is a surge in global oil prices, fuelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East and recent attacks by the Trump administration on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Fuel prices from Wednesday:

Inland

  • 93 ULP: R21.79/l

  • 95 ULP: R21.87/l

  • Diesel (50ppm): R19.41/l

  • Diesel (500ppm): R19.35/l

Coastal

  • 95 ULP: R21.08/l

  • Diesel (50ppm): R18.65/l

  • Diesel (500ppm): R18.52/l

