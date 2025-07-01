Successful candidates will undergo a nine-month training programme and be paid a monthly stipend of R4,500.
5,500 police trainee applications go online for first time
Image: Thulani Mbele
The police have launched an electronic recruitment system for 5,500 police trainee posts for the 2025/26 financial year.
This is the first time the application system has gone online.
“The shift to a digital platform is expected to reduce paperwork, curb corruption and nepotism, and prevent lost applications,” the SAPS said.
“It will also enhance fairness, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and improve the integrity and speed of the recruitment process.”
Applications opened on Monday and will close on July 18. Men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 without a criminal record or pending criminal case are encouraged to apply on the SAPS website for free.
Applicants will go through a selection process that involves psychometric testing, integrity assessments, physical fitness assessments, screening and medical evaluation.
Successful candidates will undergo a nine-month training programme and be paid a monthly stipend of R4,500.
SAPS said it will implement a targeted recruitment process to identify and consider applicants with specific qualifications to be placed in specialised areas.
“Graduates in law, policing, criminology, law enforcement, forensic investigation and information technology, can apply for placement in the specialised environments such as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), detective and forensic services, as well as crime intelligence.”
Through President Cyril Ramaphosa's SAPS Project 10,000 initiative, 30,393 young people have been trained to become police officers in the past three years.
“There are now 5,500 young people in SAPS academies who are training to become fully fledged police officers. Some will graduate in August, while the rest will graduate in December.”
