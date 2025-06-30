Two alleged hitmen linked to the murder of the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu have been arrested in Gauteng.
Mboneli Vesele was seated in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence at Alice in the Eastern Cape on January 6 2023 when he was assassinated by three suspects driving a maroon vehicle.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday disclosed the two suspects were traced to Zakariyya Park in Johannesburg on June 21. They were arrested and are in custody.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects arrested over hit on Fort Hare VC's bodyguard
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
