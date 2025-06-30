Smaller parties in the GNU not fazed by latest ANC, DA standoff

The ultimatum was issued hours after Ramaphosa sacked the DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Andrew Whitfield, for “insubordination”. Whitfield flew to the US without Ramaphosa’s permission.
Smaller parties in the government of national unity (GNU) say the latest tension in the coalition will not collapse their administration.
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the party’s withdrawal from the national dialogue on Saturday.
This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Steenhuisen on Thursday that he should fire two ministers and a deputy minister allegedly implicated in state capture, corruption and deliberately misleading parliament.
The ultimatum was issued hours after Ramaphosa sacked the DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Andrew Whitfield, for “insubordination”. Whitfield flew to the US without Ramaphosa’s permission.
“We will also actively mobilise against it to stop this obscene waste of R740m – starting with a call on civil society to join us in demanding that the national dialogue not proceed until President Ramaphosa fires ANC corruption-accused and other delinquents from the executive,” said Steenhuisen.
The DA has also said it will not vote with the GNU partners for budget votes of ministers implicated in alleged corruption which could threaten the stability of the administration.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said with or without the DA, the GNU still stands.
“Let the DA and ANC swim in their stew. The president has a right to appoint and remove ministers. So it’s not a big deal to be removed from cabinet. He doesn’t have to give any reprisals for that. If the DA wants to leave, let them go,” he said.
Holomisa said voters ended one-party dominance in the 2024 general elections.
“So unfortunately, they [DA] behave as if they have won elections themselves. I don't think people should press panic buttons if the DA decides to leave or is expelled. There are many parties within the GNU. I am not concerned," he said.
Rise Mzansi chief organiser Makashule Gana said the GNU was not on the verge of collapse.
“We must never interpret what is currently happening to say that there won’t be a government. When people throw their toys around you can’t just act as if nothing is happening. You need to stay focused on the things you can change,” said Gana.
“Without the DA there will be a government in South Africa. That’s what people must know. There is no such thing that for the government to succeed the DA has to be in government by all means. The [current] government can succeed without the DA,” he said,
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said the public spat between the DA and ANC was harming the country.
“What we are now witnessing is squabbles that produce instability in the absence of an organising plan. The GNU must be about jobs, education and safety, not tantrums. This is a moment for maturity,” he said.
“South Africans cannot afford this instability. Either the GNU stands or it doesn’t,” he said.
The ANC said the DA’s withdrawal from the national dialogue speaks to the party’s character of “short-term political expediency”.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on Sunday said it was surprising that the DA had chosen not to support the national dialogue.
[The decision is] not because they oppose its principles but because a DA deputy minister was dismissed, not only for defying the president but also for violating established rules. This response speaks volumes about the DA’s character, they are willing to undermine national interests in pursuit of their narrow partisan agenda,” said Bhengu.
“The ANC firmly believes that this dialogue is not merely an event, it is a critical process in pursuit of social compacting, unity and national renewal. Ours is a nation built on dialogue, negotiation and consensus- seeking.”
