Northern Cape man gets life for wife's murder

Police commissioner lauds those who ensured justice was served

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2025 - 16:07
Charles Matthys beat his 40-year-old wife to death at their home and buried her in a shallow grave behind a school in Calvinia. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola applauded the life sentence that was handed down to Charles Matthys for killing and burying his wife Annamary Matthys in Calvinia.

On April 15 2022 the accused, 55, beat his 40-year-old wife to death at their home and buried her in a shallow grave behind a school in Calvinia. Police were alerted by a community member and the husband was found with bloodstained clothes and subsequently arrested.

The Northern Cape High court sentenced Matthys on Friday to life imprisonment for murder, one year for assault and six months for defeating the ends of justice.

Otola commended Det-Sgt Jaco Swartz from Calvinia Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for his meticulous investigation that led to the sentence.

“She also extended her appreciation for the collaboration with the community and the prosecutor advocate Neshmi Pillay for their role in ensuring that justice is served and to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide from our communities,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said.

TimesLIVE

