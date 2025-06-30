News

Man in court for allegedly chopping his mother to pieces

By Moyahabo Mabeba - 30 June 2025 - 15:35
Murder accused, Lesiba Ledwaba appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court after he allegedly hacked his mother, Raisibe Ledwaba to death.
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba

The murder case of a Limpopo man who allegedly killed his 87-year-old mother and then chopped her body up and stuffed it into buckets has been postponed to next week. 

Lesiba David Ledwaba, 40, appeared briefly in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday after the gruesome murder of his elderly mother, Raisibe Ledwaba, at Sebora village, west of Polokwane, that left villagers shocked.

Ledwaba was arrested by the Mashashane police after villagers became suspicious when they hadn’t seen his mother for three days.

As police combed the crime scene, they found a bloodied hacksaw and axe.

Family spokesperson, Ramokone Mothapo says Lesiba Ledwaba has a history of abusing his mother, Raisibe whom he hacked her to pieces.
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba

Ledwaba, who has been remanded in custody, told the magistrate that he did not require a legal representative but later changed his mind after the seriousness of the charge was explained to him.

He agreed to be represented by a legal aid lawyer when he returns to court on July 9 for his formal bail application.

SowetanLIVE

.

 

