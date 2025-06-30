The murder case of a Limpopo man who allegedly killed his 87-year-old mother and then chopped her body up and stuffed it into buckets has been postponed to next week.
Lesiba David Ledwaba, 40, appeared briefly in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday after the gruesome murder of his elderly mother, Raisibe Ledwaba, at Sebora village, west of Polokwane, that left villagers shocked.
Ledwaba was arrested by the Mashashane police after villagers became suspicious when they hadn’t seen his mother for three days.
As police combed the crime scene, they found a bloodied hacksaw and axe.
Man in court for allegedly chopping his mother to pieces
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba
Image: Moyahabo Mabeba
Ledwaba, who has been remanded in custody, told the magistrate that he did not require a legal representative but later changed his mind after the seriousness of the charge was explained to him.
He agreed to be represented by a legal aid lawyer when he returns to court on July 9 for his formal bail application.
