Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama handed themselves over to police on Monday morning.
The pair appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on charges of fraud and corruption linked to a R5.18bn locomotive procurement deal.
The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) investigating directorate confirmed that Molefe and Gama, along with former CFO Anoj Singh and former procurement head Thamsanqa Jiyane also handed themselves in.
It was revealed in court, that the four face multiple charges including contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, and corruption. These are classified as Schedule 5 offences.
They appeared before the court for a bail application, which the court plans not to oppose.
However the NPA said the bail for Gama and Jiyane is yet to be determined.
This is a developing story.
SowetanLIVE
Ex-Transnet executives turn themselves in amid fraud, corruption probe
Image: Koena Mashale
