News

Ex-Transnet executives granted R50k bail

30 June 2025 - 14:55
Koena Mashale Journalist
Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court on charges of fraud and corruption.
Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court on charges of fraud and corruption.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Four former Transnet executives accused of corruption and fraud in locomotive deal were each granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday.

Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh, and Thamsanqa Jiyane have been charged with fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Molefe and Gama handed themselves over to police earlier on Monday.

In court, Molefe’s legal team argued that the charges were a duplication of those in the Kuben Moodley case in which he is already indicted for more than R300m fraud and theft. They said their client's  re-arrest amounted to the abuse of court processes.

Molefe said he could afford R20,000 bail, citing unemployment and health issues.

Singh’s team proposed R50,000 bail, stating that he had already surrendered his passports.

Gama said he could afford up to R200,000 in bail, while Jiyane, a KwaZulu-Natal-based farmer, said R100,000 was affordable.

The state had sought higher bail, noting the seriousness of the allegations and the R25bn in total that Transnet spent across three controversial contracts.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi granted them R50,000 bail each. The matter was postponed to October 6 for further investigation.

SowetanLIVE

Ex-Transnet executives turn themselves in amid fraud, corruption probe

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama handed themselves over to police on Monday morning.  The pair appeared in the Palm ...
News
4 hours ago

MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa

MK Party MP Brian Molefe has graduated with a Master of Laws degree from the University of South Africa.
News
1 month ago

Gupta-linked execs, Zuma associates in parly

Corruption-accused former bosses of state-owned entities who have also been implicated in aiding the Gupta family to loot state coffers were among ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting | REUTERS
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile