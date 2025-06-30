News

Don't sentence Magaqa's killer to life - lawyer

Court told convicted man has shown remorse and named instigators

30 June 2025 - 17:23
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, are accused of murdering Sindiswa Magaqa.
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, are accused of murdering Sindiswa Magaqa.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The lawyer representing the man convicted of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has asked the court not to impose a life sentence on his client, arguing that he has showed remorse by pleading guilty and has revealed the identities of the instigators. 

Sibusiso Ncengwa, one of four accused in Magaqa’s murder, pleaded guilty earlier this month.

His lawyer, Andrew Matlamela, on Monday told the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal that his client did not only plead guilty but had fully disclosed who the instigators are.

He said Ncengwa had already spent eight years behind bars. He said the firearm, an AK47, that killed Magaqa was not in his client’s hands but those of his co-accused.

“There are compelling circumstances to deviate from the life minimum sentence. Most importantly, today we know who the instigators are,” he said.

State prosecutor Adv Elvis Gcweka said Ncengwa had a previous conviction for charges including theft, robbery, three counts of murder and attempted murder, in which he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in 2021. 

Gcweka also read the victim impact statement from Magaqa’s cousin, Lwazi Magaqa, who said the family suffered from psychological and emotional trauma following his murder. 

“The Magaqa family is psychologically disturbed by the death of Sindiso, who was a son, a brother, breadwinner and a father of three girls,” read the letter.

There are compelling circumstances to deviate from the life minimum sentence. Most importantly, today we know who the instigators are.
Lawyer, Andrew Matlamela,

Lwazi said Magaqa’s 71-year-old mother, who was diabetic, had never received counselling since 2017 and would cry whenever her son’s name was mentioned in the media. 

Gcweka read another statement from the ANC’s Kwazi Mshengu, who said Magaqa’s assassination had resulted in deep tension in the party.

“As comrades started to suspect each other, the ANC public image was being damaged... as tension grew among the comrades, this communicated a message that it is no longer safe to be an active member of the ANC. His demise was also at the height of killings of politicians.”

Matlamela said the ANC should go to the Magaqa family and apologise because the alleged instigators were from the party.

“All they are saying is that this killing has affected the organisation but they are not saying the killing was caused by their senior members,” he said. 

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.

In his 13-page plea, Ncengwa implicated former Umzimkhulu municipality city manager Zweliphansi Skhosana, ex-mayor Mluleki Ndobe, who is now late and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.

He said he and his co-accused were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.

However, while in prison, he found out that Skhosana and Ndobe had paid R600,000 for the hit.

He said Ndobe and Skosana requested them [accused] not to fight in prison and that they would pay them R500,000.

Ncengwa said the R500,000 was collected by Ncalane. Skhosana and Ndobe were initially also charged but charges against them were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

The sentencing has been postponed to July 7. 

SowetanLIVE

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.
News
1 week ago

One of Magaqa's killers to be sentenced soon

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man who was found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, will be sentenced on June 30.
News
2 weeks ago

Magaqa's 'killer' pleads guilty, implicates ex-municipal manager, ex-mayor

A man accused of murdering ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has pleaded guilty and implicated a former municipal manager, a former ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting | REUTERS
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile