Cops hunting for the killer of Alex teenager
Residents say they know who the murderer is
Six days after 17-year-old Sthenjwa Ntombela was shot and killed, allegedly by a patroller outside his home in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, police have not yet arrested the suspect.
However, residents and the leader of the township’s patrollers say they know who the teenager’s killer is.
Sthenjwa was shot in the back on Tuesday night and was certified dead at the scene.
His father, Tyron Magana, said the family was shattered by the murder, saying his son wanted to become an astronaut or a basketball player.
Sthenjwa, who celebrated his 17th birthday recently, also wanted to open a driving school to uplift the community.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said yesterday that investigations were ongoing and that no-one had been arrested.
Sthenjwa’s aunt, Thuli Ntombela, said one of the eyewitnesses told them that Sthenjwa’s last words before he was shot were: “Uncle, why are you carrying a gun? You know me. I just live here.”
He was a grade 10 pupil at Eastbank High School in Alex, and his killing has left the community reeling in anger and frustration, with many questioning the effectiveness of crime prevention efforts when those meant to protect residents are involved in acts of violence.
Magana, 55, said one of Sthenjwa’s friends had told the family that they had been sitting outside their home when two girls appeared and one of Sthenjwa’s friends started calling them names, saying they were dating older men and would get sick.
“This girl told us that Sthenjwa’s friend called her and said she was dating older men and that the one she was seeing was sick, and she would also get sick. She then said she decided to call patrollers, one of them [is] alleged to be her boyfriend, so that he could tell him to his face that he was sick.
“When the boyfriend arrived, he started beating my son’s friend. Sthenjwa asked the patroller to leave his friend alone, and that’s when he shot him in the back,” said Magana.
Ntombela alleged that the patrollers were using their power to bully residents.
“I did not see him get shot, but I saw him fall to the ground after the gun went off,” she said. “When I heard a gunshot, I quickly stood up in fear and wondered whose child was hit, not knowing it was mine. I saw his body falling, and one person saying it’s Sthenjwa. I then asked my friend to go confirm if it was Sthenjwa who had been shot ...”
The family said that despite patrollers collecting R20 every month from each household, they had not visited their home after the tragedy.
Ntombela said: “Sthenjwa was very smart, and he knew how to speak for himself. Our neighbours would refer to him as a future lawyer. He made us laugh and these people have really taken our hope from us and they seem not to care how they’ve ripped our hearts open.
“There is no patroller or elder who will reprimand a child with a gun. I mean, he could have just brought him to us to report him if he disrespected him. Why did he choose to kill him?”
The patrollers’ chairperson, Bongani Albertus, said: “What I heard was that Sthenjwa died because he was trying to stop the alleged patrollers from beating his friend. That same evening, I went to look for the two patrollers.
“This has given us a bad name and we hope that our member will hand himself over to the police because our aim is to protect our community, not to fight with children over young girls.”
The family has called for swift justice and an urgent reassessment of the role and oversight of community patrollers.
Nevhuhulwi said police were following up on leads they have received to trace the suspect.
“It is requested that anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigations should contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop line at 08600-10111,” she said.
