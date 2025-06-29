News

Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni

Residents advised to store water as pumping due to be halved for 48 hours

By Sowetan Reporter - 29 June 2025 - 15:46
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Rand Water is conducting maintenance work on its systems, including at Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes, from Monday to Wednesday, with pumping expected to be reduced to 50%.

Affected areas include Johannesburg south and north, Germiston, Benoni and Katlehong.

Full restoration of [the] water supply may take up to seven days after completion of the maintenance, and high-lying areas and those receiving supply from pumping systems will take longer to recover.
Zweli Dlamini, Ekurhuleni spokesperson 

The maintenance work is scheduled to start at 5am on Monday and finish at 7am on Wednesday.

Water tankers will be deployed to the affected areas to provide temporary relief,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

“Full restoration of [the] water supply may take up to seven days after completion of the maintenance, and high-lying areas and those receiving supply from pumping systems will take longer to recover.

“Residents and businesses are advised to make the necessary preparations to minimise inconvenience during this period.”

Joburg Water said pumping would be reduced to 50% for 48 hours and urged residents to store enough water, and that water tankers would be deployed after 24 hours.

SowetanLIVE

Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts

A number of public health facilities in Johannesburg and the West Rand experienced water supply disruptions on Tuesday after a major pipe burst on ...
News
1 month ago

Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas

Rand Water has announced the next phase of a planned maintenance project on its key infrastructure, which will start on Monday June 30, and continue ...
News
5 days ago

Joburg autism school hit by water outage

The ongoing water challenges at the Johannesburg School for Autism have left parents frustrated that their special needs children, who are used to ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile