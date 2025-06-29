News

Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about scarce and critical skills in engineering and foster interest among young people in the rail industry.

29 June 2025 - 14:54
Transnet Engineering has rolled out its National Career Day programme across various sites in the country.
Image: Supplied

Transnet Engineering has rolled out its National Career Day programme across various sites in the country, aiming to equip unemployed youth with critical skills and expose them to career opportunities in the rail engineering sector.

Under the theme “Skills for a Changing World — Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about scarce and critical skills in engineering and foster interest among young people in the rail industry.

“It is our conscious social responsibility as Transnet Engineering to contribute to the sustainable development of the communities where we operate,” said Zodwa Mashishi, executive manager of corporate affairs.

The nationwide campaign kicked off with events in Bloemfontein, Germiston, Pretoria and Uitenhage. Durban and Cape Town are set to host similar expos next Monday. The sessions are targeted at unemployed youth and offer insights into career and skills development opportunities available at Transnet Engineering.

These include employment, procurement, enterprise development, skills development and leasing of Transnet property. 

The facilities and property management team showcased buildings available for lease, unlocking potential for township businesses and entrepreneurs, while the procurement team showed local suppliers how to partner with Transnet engineering and register on their database.

The sessions aim to educate and show the youth how to access the critical information easily and independently, right at their fingertips, using their mobile phones. 

“We're here to help you to click and learn,” Mashishi said.

Image: Supplied

A youth who attended the session in Pretoria on Friday said it was informative and brought new hope.

“Most of our youth are sitting at home and they don't have any solutions on how to face their situation and are forced to ignore their reality. Transnet Engineering gave us the courage to face our reality and be able to apply using mobile. They gave us a platform that we can use to apply anywhere we are,” he said.

Another youth said the sessions were useful to young people looking for jobs and studying opportunities.

People wanting to work for Transnet Engineering were able to get information on how to apply for tenders and available opportunities, he said.

Transnet Engineering is an engineering and manufacturing division of Transnet SOC Ltd that researches, designs, manufactures, refurbishes and maintains rolling stock and ports equipment. It has six manufacturing plants and 143 maintenance depots across the country. 

