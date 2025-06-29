News

Man's decomposed body found in police station roof

Preliminary investigations suggest he could have been electrocuted

29 June 2025 - 12:43
Koena Mashale Journalist
Emergency services arriving at the scene where the body of a man was found on a roof in Mpumalanga Nelspruit.
Image: Supplied

The decomposed body of a man was discovered in the roof of the Hazyview police station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the discovery was made on after staff began investigating a persistent foul smell that had engulfed the station for days.

“Initially, it was suspected that the unbearable odour was coming from a dead animal. A search was conducted, but nothing could be found,” Mdhluli said.

He said it was only during the removal of roof tiles that officers made the grim discovery.

“The body of a male person was discovered under the rafters. He was in a state of decomposition,” said Mdhluli.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the man could have been electrocuted. The million-dollar question is how he got himself into the roof. At this stage, the man has not been identified and remains unknown,” he said.

