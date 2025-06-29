The ultimatum was issued hours after Ramaphosa sacked the DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Andrew Whitfield, for “insubordination”. Whitfield flew to the US without Ramaphosa’s permission.
SowetanLIVE
ANC slams DA's withdrawal from national dialogue
Spokesperson says DA's surprise decision demonstrates their pursuit of a 'narrow partisan agenda'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC says the DA’s withdrawal from the national dialogue speaks to the party’s character of “short-term political expediency”.
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the party’s withdrawal from the dialogue on Saturday.
This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Steenhuisen on Thursday that he should fire two ministers and a deputy minister allegedly implicated in state capture, corruption, and deliberately misleading parliament.
The ultimatum was issued hours after Ramaphosa sacked the DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Andrew Whitfield, for “insubordination”. Whitfield flew to the US without Ramaphosa’s permission.
“We will also actively mobilise against it to stop this obscene waste of R740m — starting with a call on civil society to join us in demanding that the national dialogue not proceed until President Ramaphosa fires ANC-corruption accused and other delinquents from the executive,” said Steenhuisen.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on Sunday said it was surprising that the DA had chosen not to support the national dialogue.
[The decision is] not because they oppose its principles but because a DA deputy minister was dismissed, not only for defying the president but also for violating established rules. This response speaks volumes about the DA’s character, they are willing to undermine national interests in pursuit of their narrow partisan agenda,” said Bhengu.
“The ANC firmly believes that this dialogue is not merely an event. It is a critical process in pursuit of social compacting, unity, and national renewal. Ours is a nation built on dialogue, negotiation, and consensus seeking.”
Bhengu said SA has “time and again chosen the path of dialogue over division”.
“The ANC reiterates that the national dialogue is rooted in this proud tradition. It seeks to bring all sectors of society together to address the pressing socioeconomic challenges confronting our country, including poverty, inequality, and economic exclusion, through inclusive engagement and joint commitment to solutions,” said Bhengu.
“We have also taken note of the DA’s threat not to support key budget votes, including those for the ministries of human settlements and higher education.
“Such actions are not only disruptive but undermine the very spirit and functioning of the GNU [government of national unity], to which the DA has committed itself. These ministries are critical for improving the lives of South Africans, particularly the poor and working class.
“At this juncture, it is imperative for the DA to clarify its stance: is it a genuine and principled partner in the GNU, or is it positioning itself as a quasi-opposition within the executive? South Africans deserve clarity and leadership guided by national interest, not short-term political expediency.
“The ANC remains committed to the success of the GNU and will continue to work with all willing partners in advancing the values of our constitution, deepening transformation, and building a better life for all.”
SowetanLIVE
