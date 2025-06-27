Courtesy of SABC
The trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa is continuing on Friday at the Gauteng High Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
The trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa is continuing on Friday at the Gauteng High Court.
TimesLIVE
14-year-old girl murdered, EC police seek assistance in finding culprit
Public urged to identify ‘vigilantes’ behind Samora Machel triple murder
Likhona murder accused claims he was in Daveyton at time of child's killing
Witness in R1,2m insurance murder case grilled on identity of alleged hitman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos