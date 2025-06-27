Courtesy of SABC
Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is on Friday announcing a consulting team for his Mayibuye organisation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Floyd Shivambu briefs media on Mayibuye consultation process
Courtesy of SABC
Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is on Friday announcing a consulting team for his Mayibuye organisation.
TimesLIVE
OPINION | Our politicians are losing the plot (and taste) much like our coffee, so we pay the price
'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims
WATCH | Shivambu explains why he was removed as MK Party secretary-general
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Shivambu's failure to stand with the violated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos