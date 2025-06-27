News

WATCH | Floyd Shivambu briefs media on Mayibuye consultation process

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2025 - 13:00

Courtesy of SABC

Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is on Friday announcing a consulting team for his Mayibuye organisation.

TimesLIVE

OPINION | Our politicians are losing the plot (and taste) much like our coffee, so we pay the price

But alas, even that once-powerful rallying cry has recently been hijacked by the former EFF deputy Führer and ever-flip-flopping ...
Opinion
3 days ago

'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims

EFF member Mgcini Tshwaku has dismissed claims made by former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu that the party is a cult.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Shivambu explains why he was removed as MK Party secretary-general

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he was removed from his position due to allegations that he ...
News
1 week ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Shivambu's failure to stand with the violated

There is nothing revolutionary about this and the only thing revolutionary about Shivambu is his eloquent talk about revolution.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile