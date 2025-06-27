Meme Ditshego has died.
A statement shared by her management confirmed the actress and comedian died on Wednesday night but did not reveal the cause of death.
"Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time. We ask the public to give them the space, love and time they need to grieve and process the unimaginable loss."
Social media users have been paying tribute to the late star:
'Unimaginable loss': Actress and comedian Meme Ditshego dies
Image: Instagram/ Meme Ditshego
