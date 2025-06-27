News

'Unimaginable loss': Actress and comedian Meme Ditshego dies

27 June 2025 - 10:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Meme Ditshego has died.
Image: Instagram/ Meme Ditshego

Meme Ditshego has died.

A statement shared by her management confirmed the actress and comedian died on Wednesday night but did not reveal the cause of death.

"Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time. We ask the public to give them the space, love and time they need to grieve and process the unimaginable loss."

Social media users have been paying tribute to the late star:

