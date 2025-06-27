SGB feels suspended pair are scapegoated for shoddy work

Steenkamp said last Friday, officials from the department of infrastructure visited the school to conduct an audit on the project.
The suspension of two education department inspectors assigned to oversee repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School in Soweto after last year's fire has done little to allay concerns, with the school governing body (SGB) saying it is not enough.
The inspectors were suspended on Wednesday after Sowetan's report which exposed that the R2m budget to renovate the school after a fire was spent on repainting walls and repairing the ceiling in six classrooms.
According to the Gauteg department of education, some of the repair work after the fire last year might not have been completed.
This was despite MEC Matome Chiloane telling the legislature during a reply to questions posed by the DA education spokesperson, Sergio Isa dos Santos that repairs were complete.
He said plumbing, building and electrical work cost more than R2m.
According to the SGB, they only found out through the media that the department had suspended two officials.
"They are undermining us and treating us like children. The community is up in arms because they need answers," said SGB member Ismael Steenkamp.
"The SGB is not happy because we are now being nailed for this by the community. We look like we are the ones who messed up the project. We want the answer as to who signed it off."
