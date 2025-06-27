SAPS has spent more than R5m to fund the salaries of 11 suspended police officers over the past three years.
This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu in a written reply to a recent parliamentary question by Build One SA (Bosa).
By May 16, two lieutenant-generals suspended since 2022 have been paid more than R4m without working. Other officers suspended with full pay include sergeants and constables, with their payments ranging from R35,000 to R56,000 each.
Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons criticised the payments, citing a shortage of police resources to respond to crime.
“This is an affront to every South African living in fear, waiting hours for the police to respond, only to be told there are no vehicles, no officers and no capacity. Meanwhile, senior officers who should be leading the fight against crime are being paid millions to sit at home.
“While communities are under siege, SAPS continues to waste resources on suspended officials instead of bolstering front-line policing.”
Mchunu previously said the country has a shortage of detectives, with 2,344 vacant posts.
Solomons said this shows SAPS's failure in leadership and accountability.
“A culture that tolerates delayed disciplinary processes, shields incompetence and rewards misconduct cannot deliver safety to the people of South Africa.
“Bosa calls for urgent disciplinary case finalisation for suspended officers and transparency reports every quarter on SAPS suspensions and costs.”
TimesLIVE
More than R5m in taxpayers' money spent to fund suspended police salaries — Mchunu
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
