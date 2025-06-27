A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found murdered in bushes in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning.
Police arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of kidnapping and murder after the body of Lithaliyanda Ntoni was discovered near Khabonqaba Street, NU6, soon after 2am.
She had last been seen on Tuesday after going to a nearby shop. She never returned home.
Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident and said an investigation is under way.
The Herald
Missing girl, 12, found murdered in Eastern Cape
Image: Supplied
