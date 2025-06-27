News

Man found dead on police station roof

Suspected cable thief died from electrocution, according to initial investigation

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 27 June 2025 - 12:41
A decomposed body found on the roof at the Hazyview police station.
Image: SAPS

Authorities in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after a man's decomposed body was found on the roof of the Hazyview police station on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli told TimesLIVE: "Officers had been troubled by a persistent bad smell around the station for weeks which they suspected was from a dead rat or other animal."

On Wednesday a thorough search was conducted and the source was discovered when officers found the body on the roof.

The body was removed on Thursday by a rescue team to allow for all safety protocols and relevant departments to be involved, said Mdhluli.

It is suspected the man died from electrocution as they found tools next to his decomposed body.

The man's identity is unknown and police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to come forward.

An inquest has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE

