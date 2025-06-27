Authorities in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after a man's decomposed body was found on the roof of the Hazyview police station on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli told TimesLIVE: "Officers had been troubled by a persistent bad smell around the station for weeks which they suspected was from a dead rat or other animal."
On Wednesday a thorough search was conducted and the source was discovered when officers found the body on the roof.
The body was removed on Thursday by a rescue team to allow for all safety protocols and relevant departments to be involved, said Mdhluli.
It is suspected the man died from electrocution as they found tools next to his decomposed body.
The man's identity is unknown and police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to come forward.
An inquest has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Man found dead on police station roof
Suspected cable thief died from electrocution, according to initial investigation
Image: SAPS
Authorities in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after a man's decomposed body was found on the roof of the Hazyview police station on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli told TimesLIVE: "Officers had been troubled by a persistent bad smell around the station for weeks which they suspected was from a dead rat or other animal."
On Wednesday a thorough search was conducted and the source was discovered when officers found the body on the roof.
The body was removed on Thursday by a rescue team to allow for all safety protocols and relevant departments to be involved, said Mdhluli.
It is suspected the man died from electrocution as they found tools next to his decomposed body.
The man's identity is unknown and police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to come forward.
An inquest has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.
TimesLIVE
More than R5m in taxpayers' money spent to fund suspended police salaries — Mchunu
Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport
IN PICS | Alex gets a cleanup as Joburg metro cops enforce city bylaws
28 murders within basic education institutions in one year: Government to act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos