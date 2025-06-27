News

Kidnapped school pupil rescued in Free State, 5 suspects arrested

Two suspects were trying to move Kamogelo Baukudi when they were caught

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2025 - 10:14
Free State police have rescued 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi from his kidnappers.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Free State police have found Kamogelo Baukudi alive in Wepener on Friday morning after a coordinated rescue operation.

The 19-year-old was abducted on June 5 while being driven home from the Martie du Plessis school in Bloemfontein. His disappearance triggered widespread concern and led to the establishment of a task team under the leadership of Mangaung metro district police commissioner Maj-Gen Arthur Adams.

"After weeks of intensive investigation, Kamogelo was safely located and rescued in Wepener in the early hours this morning," said police spokesperspon Brig Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. 

Five suspects aged between 20 and 29 were arrested.

"Three suspects were apprehended at a house in Kanana location in Wepener, while two others were caught on the road between Kwetla location and Wepener town with the victim in their possession."

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to six. The first suspect, a 42-year-old police sergeant who was previously arrested, appeared in court charged with kidnapping and extortion.

The suspects face charges related to kidnapping and extortion. They will join the police sergeant in court on Monday. The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

