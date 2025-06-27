Mgijima said according to the suspect, she wanted to claim the child as her own after she miscarried in May.
Joburg woman in custody over ‘kidnapped’ three-day-old baby
Image: 123RF/vitalinka
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-day-old child from a clinic in eastern Johannesburg will remain in custody until next week.
The Tembisa magistrate’s court has postponed the case to next Friday for formal bail application proceedings.
The suspect, from the Dali Mpofu informal settlement, faces a charge of kidnapping. She was sent to Sun City prison.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sgt Patricia Mgijima said a 31-year-old mother had taken her infant for a check-up at Margaret Zuma Clinic in the Winnie Mandela section. She needed to go to the bathroom and the suspect offered to hold her baby while she did so.
CCTV footage showed the woman walking out of the clinic with a baby swaddled in a blanket.
By mid-morning on Tuesday, police had traced and arrested her.
Mgijima said according to the suspect, she wanted to claim the child as her own after she miscarried in May.
“She told us she was scared to tell her family and her partner's family she miscarried,” she said.
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko voiced her concern after the incident and another at the Alexandra community health-care centre when a one-month-old infant was allegedly taken after the mother left the child in the care of a stranger on May 12.
"We are seeing a trend where parents place their trust in strangers, often during vulnerable moments within health facilities. While we strive to offer a safe and caring environment, we wish to emphasise the importance of vigilance and personal responsibility when it comes to the safety of children," said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She urged all parents and guardians to never leave their children unattended and not entrust their baby to a stranger, no matter how friendly or helpful they may seem. She said it is important to always inform staff if you need assistance or must temporarily step away from your child.
