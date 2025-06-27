“The mortality rate due to diabetes is increasing and is a growing public health concern,” said Mohale. “It is among the top causes of death in SA, and its affect is particularly severe among women. Effective diabetes management and addressing the growing affect on individuals is crucial for public health.”
Health department ramps up diabetes awareness campaign
It is the second leading cause of death, kills about 87 people a day in SA
Image: Tashatuvango
About three people die from diabetes every hour in SA.
The national health department and Stats SA estimate that diabetes kills about 87 people a day in the country.
The alarming increase in diabetes prevalence and mortality has pushed the department to intensify its diabetes awareness campaign in response to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, with diabetes being a major contributor.
“The campaign aims to raise awareness about diabetes as a silent but deadly disease and to promote early detection, prevention, and better management”, said Foster Mohale, the department's spokesperson.
“The campaign messaging focuses on encouraging individuals to limit their intake of sugary foods and beverages, increase physical activity, and adopt healthier lifestyles to prevent diabetes and related complications.
“The campaign is aimed at the general population, given that diabetes affects people across all age groups, socioeconomic statuses, and geographic areas.
“It also targets healthcare workers, caregivers, and community leaders who play a role in supporting and guiding healthier behaviours in communities.”
The 2020 Mortality and Causes of Death report from Stats SA ranked diabetes as the second leading cause of death overall and the leading cause of death among women. The growing effect on individuals, families, and the health system prompted the department to take stronger action through education and advocacy, Mohale said.
If left untreated, diabetes can affect the health and wellbeing of a patient by increasing the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, eye damage, and nerve damage.
“The mortality rate due to diabetes is increasing and is a growing public health concern,” said Mohale. “It is among the top causes of death in SA, and its affect is particularly severe among women. Effective diabetes management and addressing the growing affect on individuals is crucial for public health.”
Mohale said the health department was strengthening community education and mobilisation for healthier lifestyles through the following key interventions:
• Ongoing training and capacity building for healthcare professionals, community health workers and traditional health practitioners.
• Scaling up routine screening to facilitate early detection and referral for appropriate diagnosis and treatment through intensified community-based screening by community health workers and traditional health practitioners.
• Promoting integrated multisectoral collaboration to address underlying risk factors such as unhealthy diets and physical inactivity, supported by campaigns like World Diabetes Day, National Nutrition Week, Healthy Lifestyle Day, World Obesity Day, World Aids Day, TB Day, World Breastfeeding Week, Mental Health Awareness Month, and others.
• A new partnership with ParkrunSA to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyle practices, awareness of the risk factors for non-communicable diseases – including mental health – and encourage communities to use the parkruns.
The department, Mohale said, urges people to take responsibility for keeping themselves healthy. In that way, the government will have the resources to care for people appropriately when they need it.
“Neglecting your health lowers your quality of life and places an unnecessary burden on the limited resources of the state,” he said.
“Diabetes places a significant cost burden on the healthcare system due to its chronic nature and the complications it causes when not managed properly. Treating the complications of diabetes is more costly, and the department needs to continue to increase the investment in health education and disease prevention.
“Taking responsibility for your health includes eating a healthy diet, low in sugar, salt and fat, moderate in fruit, fish, chicken and lean red meat and high in legumes and vegetables. South Africans should also be physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting screened regularly for early signs of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.”
Mohale added that, if left untreated, diabetes can damage blood vessels, leading to heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. It can also cause vision loss and nerve damage, particularly in the feet, which can lead to ulcers and potential amputations.
“Therefore, while it may not be the single leading cause [of death] across all demographics, it remains one of the deadliest diseases in the country.”
* Molemane is a diabetes ambassador and a senior journalist at KayaFM
