SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at OR Tambo Airport on Thursday, allegedly on charges relating to corruption.
Henry Mamothame, from the National Prosecuting Authority's investigative directorate, confirmed the arrest to TimesLIVE.
“Yes, he has been arrested, but we cannot provide details until he and others appear in court,” Mamothame said.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also confirmed in an interview on Newzroom Afrika that Khumalo has been arrested.
“He called me and informed me he has been arrested, but I have no details of why he has been arrested,” Masemola said.
Other police sources, who cannot be named, told TimesLIVE the arrest was linked to corruption.
Ian Cameron, chair of parliament's police portfolio committee, also confirmed the arrest.
“The arrest of SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Khumalo sends more shock waves through the policing community in South Africa. Just a few weeks after another general (Lushaba) was also arrested,” Cameron said.
“This development again raises serious concern about the integrity and leadership crisis in SAPS senior management. I repeat: a skills audit, integrity audit and urgent review of management is essential.”
Earlier Cameron said the “imminent arrest” of Khumalo relates to “serious allegations, including irregular appointments and the looting of SAPS crime intelligence slush funds”.
Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport
Image: Supplied
