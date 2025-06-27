News

Congolese man in court regarding R10m drugs bust

By Mfundo Mkhize - 27 June 2025 - 16:13
Police arrested a 37-year-old man with more than R10m worth of drugs, a gun and ammunition.
A Congolese man charged with possession of more than R10m worth of drugs appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

Ombeni Mulumesde, 37, is charged with possession of 10kg of cocaine worth more than R4m, heroin to the value of R6.6m and morphine and pethidine. He is also charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority senior prosecutor Gayle Greyling opposed bail.

“There are other issues which need to be verified before we can proceed with bail. Other charges are likely to be added,” said Greyling.

Though the defence maintains Mulumesde is in South Africa legally with papers dating back to 2023, the state intends to investigate his immigration status.

Defence lawyer Sizwe Cele told the court his client alleged he was assaulted while in police custody and he wanted a doctor's report.

He also wanted a Swahili interpreter for the next hearing.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS drugs and firearms unit members acted on information about a man who was allegedly selling drugs and found the stash of drugs.

Several sources close to the investigation told TimesLIVE the suspect was allegedly distributing large quantities of drugs and using a residential storage facility to conceal them. The suspect has two addresses linked to him.

Magistrate Quim De Freitas ordered that Mulumesde be detained at the Durban central police cells.

The matter was adjourned to July 4.

