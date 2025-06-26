News

Zuma takes ANC to court over membership termination

26 June 2025 - 10:21
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: MLUNGISI MHLOPE-GUMEDE

uMkhonto weSizwe president Jacob Zuma has launched a court application challenging the ANC's decision to terminate his 65-year-long membership.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party not only approved but supported Zuma's fight for dual membership.

President Zuma is on record saying that his membership of the real ANC of [Albert] Luthuli, [Oliver] Tambo and [Nelson] Mandela cannot be erased by sell-outs
Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson 

The ANC disciplinary committee expelled Zuma in July 2024 after he publicly endorsed the MK Party ahead of the general elections.

Earlier this year, Zuma wrote to the ANC, demanding that his membership be reinstated and warned he would approach the courts should his plea not be entertained.

“President Zuma is on record saying that his membership of the real ANC of [Albert] Luthuli, [Oliver] Tambo and [Nelson] Mandela cannot be erased by sell-outs...” Ndhlela said.

“It was indeed the sell-out tendencies of these traitors which led to the formation of the MK Party on 16 December 2023 and the removal of the ANC from power five months later in the May 2024 elections.”

