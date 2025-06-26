It is believed Ramaphosa's axing of Whitfield was probably linked to a trip to the US by a DA delegation. Ramaphosa is said to have warned Whitfield against being part of the delegation led by the DA's Emma Powell but he disregarded the warning.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa axes DA's Whitfield as deputy minister of trade and industry
Image: Werner Hills
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired deputy trade, industry and competition minister Andrew Whitfield.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Thursday confirmed the president used his prerogative to remove Whitfield from his executive in terms of the constitution.
Magwenya said Ramaphosa has already informed Whitfield of his decision.
“The Presidency can confirm that in terms of section 93(1) of the constitution President Ramaphosa has removed Andrew Whitfield, MP, from the position of deputy minister for trade, industry and competition. The president has thanked the former deputy minister for the time he served in the role.”
Though the removal of Whitfield comes amid calls for Ramaphosa to fire higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane over the handling of the botched Seta board appointments, Magwenya said there was no indication there would be a cabinet reshuffle.
It is believed Ramaphosa's axing of Whitfield was probably linked to a trip to the US by a DA delegation. Ramaphosa is said to have warned Whitfield against being part of the delegation led by the DA's Emma Powell but he disregarded the warning.
Two senior members of the executive told TimesLIVE that, though not confirmed, Whitfield's axing was probably because of this.
“Remember he [Whitfield] went to the US after the president said he shouldn't,” said one senior member of the executive, with another adding, “it was a cabinet decision” that Whitfield should not be part of the DA's delegation “but he insisted, claiming he is going there not as a deputy minister”.
The dismissal of Whitfield is likely to cause further tensions between the DA and the ANC in the government of national unity (GNU) as it appears Ramaphosa fired him without consulting the DA.
The decision has triggered the DA's federal council chair Helen Zille to call an urgent federal executive meeting on Thursday to discuss its implications.
“I have convened an urgent meeting of the DA's federal executive after the actions of President Ramaphosa around the composition of the national executive of the GNU,” said Zille.
“The DA's federal executive will meet later today [Thursday] and the DA will give further comment later.”
TimesLIVE
