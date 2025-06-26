Nkomazi municipality on Monday said half of its employees' salaries will not be paid because of financial constraints. Employees demonstrated outside the municipal offices on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga municipalities face worker backlash over half-paid salaries
Image: Supplied
Employees at two Mpumalanga municipalities got half salaries while others got paid much later in the day.
Workers at Nkomazi local municipality in Malalane only got half their pay while those in Mkhondo were paid on Wednesday afternoon.
