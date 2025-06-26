News

Mpumalanga municipalities face worker backlash over half-paid salaries

26 June 2025 - 12:54
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Mkhondo Municipality in Mpumalanga.
Mkhondo Municipality in Mpumalanga.
Image: Supplied

Employees at two Mpumalanga municipalities got half salaries while others got paid much later in the day.

Workers at Nkomazi local municipality in Malalane only got half their pay while those in Mkhondo were paid on Wednesday afternoon.

Other allowances, including travelling, overtime and others have not been paid yet. The remaining monies due to anyone will be paid on or before July 4,
Mbuso Malale, spokesperson of Nkomazi municipality

Nkomazi municipality on Monday said half of its employees' salaries will not be paid because of financial constraints. Employees demonstrated outside the municipal offices on Wednesday.

Mkhondo sent out SMSs to employees on Wednesday, saying salaries would reflect after midday but this did not happen. They were paid in the early afternoon.

Spokesperson of Mkhondo municipality Robert Kubheka said he was also affected and there was no official communication authorising him to speak to the media on the matter.

Spokesperson of Nkomazi municipality Mbuso Malale said only basic salaries were paid. No allowances and overtime was paid out to workers.

"[This is] due to financial constraints which have been communicated to the employees. Other allowances, including travelling, overtime and others have not been paid yet. The remaining monies due to anyone will be paid on or before July 4,” said Malale.

SA Municipal Workers Union Nkomazi leader Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi said medical aids and pensions funds were also not paid.

“We will not stop demonstrating until what's due to our members is paid. Why is there no plan?” said Mkhwanazi.

The DA in Mpumalanga called for Mkhondo to be placed under administration. 

SowetanLIVE

Leeroy Sidambe shortchanges workers over salaries again

Businessman and socialite Leeroy Sidambe, who is known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle, has paid some of his employees as little as R13 for their ...
News
2 months ago

Samwu outrage at municipalities' failure to pay workers' salaries

The SA Municipal Workers' Union has condemned the alleged ongoing failure to pay workers' salaries in six municipalities in four provinces.
News
3 months ago

It’s been more than a month and we haven’t been paid: Senqu municipality mayor criticised for delayed payment to caterer

A recent dispute between Elundini Caterers and local leadership has sparked outrage on social media‚ with the caterer‚ Amanda Mitzie Saka‚ calling ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile