The municipal manager of the Madibeng local municipality who was forcefully removed from office by guards last month when he returned following his suspension has been ordered to return to work.
Quiet Kgatla was suspended on March 27, just three months after his appointment. After serving a 30-day precautionary suspension, he returned to the office but his reappearance sparked chaos, with confusion over whether the municipality now had two managers – Kgatla and acting municipal manager Daniel Masemola.
On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court ruled that Kgatla must be allowed to return to work, as his precautionary suspension had lapsed in terms of the disciplinary regulations for senior managers.
Judge Noluntu Bam said: “The first to fourth respondents (the municipality) are/is hereby interdicted and restrained from pursuing or continuing to discuss as an agenda item the unlawful disciplinary proceedings against the applicant (Kgatla) in the special council meeting scheduled to be held on 24 June 2025.”
Bam also interdicted the municipality from pursuing or continuing with the disciplinary process that had been scheduled for Friday.
The municipality was ordered to pay costs of the application.
Madibeng municipal manager cleared to resume duties after court ruling
Image: Supplied
The municipal manager of the Madibeng local municipality who was forcefully removed from office by guards last month when he returned following his suspension has been ordered to return to work.
Quiet Kgatla was suspended on March 27, just three months after his appointment. After serving a 30-day precautionary suspension, he returned to the office but his reappearance sparked chaos, with confusion over whether the municipality now had two managers – Kgatla and acting municipal manager Daniel Masemola.
On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court ruled that Kgatla must be allowed to return to work, as his precautionary suspension had lapsed in terms of the disciplinary regulations for senior managers.
Judge Noluntu Bam said: “The first to fourth respondents (the municipality) are/is hereby interdicted and restrained from pursuing or continuing to discuss as an agenda item the unlawful disciplinary proceedings against the applicant (Kgatla) in the special council meeting scheduled to be held on 24 June 2025.”
Bam also interdicted the municipality from pursuing or continuing with the disciplinary process that had been scheduled for Friday.
The municipality was ordered to pay costs of the application.
Kgatla faces several allegations, including misconduct, irregular procurement processes, and the controversial withdrawal of R15m from the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) in December to pay for security services.
The funds were reportedly returned to the MIG account in January.
Kgatla is accused of irregularly appointing a contractor for the electrification of Damonsville in Brits.
A disciplinary board report dated May 9 which Sowetan has seen recommended that the council appoint an independent investigator to conduct a full probe.
The preliminary findings point to elements of financial misconduct, it said, adding that council should institute disciplinary proceedings.
SowetanLIVE
Suspended council manager back at work, frog-marched yet again
Mpumalanga municipalities face worker backlash over half-paid salaries
Mining company leaves North West residents in the lurch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos