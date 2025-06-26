News

IN PICS | Alex gets a cleanup as Joburg metro cops enforce city bylaws

By TimesLIVE - 26 June 2025 - 10:58
Goats eating waste from overflowing rubbish bins in the Pan Africa section of Alexandra, in the north of Johannesburg.
Goats eating waste from overflowing rubbish bins in the Pan Africa section of Alexandra, in the north of Johannesburg.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) on Wednesday swooped on the Pan Africa area of Alexandra to enhance bylaw compliance and improve cleanliness.

Its chief, commissioner Patrick Jaca, is leading the initiative to target crime and grime in the area.

“Our executive team's presence underscores the importance we place on addressing the challenges faced by this community. We weren't just conducting an operation; we were initiating a partnership for a safer, cleaner Alexandra,” he said.

JMPD Commissioner Patrick Jaca and his executive team visiting Alexandra.
JMPD Commissioner Patrick Jaca and his executive team visiting Alexandra.
Image: JMPD

The operation focused on illegal structures, dumping, informal trading violations and other infringements that contributed to urban decay.

Working in conjunction with relevant city departments, efforts were made to clean up neglected areas, remove waste, and improve the overall aesthetic of the environment. Pikitup helped remove waste.

The JMPD led a bylaw enforcement and clean-up campaign in Alexandra.
The JMPD led a bylaw enforcement and clean-up campaign in Alexandra.
Image: JMPD

JMPD said with other city entities, it aims to re-establish a sense of order and security, ensuring that Pan Africa is a safe and welcoming environment for its residents and visitors.

Bylaw infringements and clean-up operations in Alexandra by the JMPD.
Bylaw infringements and clean-up operations in Alexandra by the JMPD.
Image: JMPD

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Inside Houghton property where 90 undocumented migrants were found

A hotplate stove is still warm, indicating the occupant had just left the shower room, which had been converted into a living space. It is equipped ...
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | Paul Mashatile addresses young people at Youth Day commemoration event in Potchefstroom

Deputy president Paul Mashatile addressed young people during the 2025 Youth Day commemoration in Potchefstroom, North West, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Flooding crisis in Eastern Cape prompts emergency response

Rescue operations are under way in Mthatha and surrounding areas as severe flooding continues to affect communities across the Eastern Cape. ...
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Toti complex residents wake to find wanted murder suspect in police shoot-out

Mason Arbour Town complex residents in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, were woken by the sound of gunshots and commotion on Friday when police ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile