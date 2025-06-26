The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) on Wednesday swooped on the Pan Africa area of Alexandra to enhance bylaw compliance and improve cleanliness.
Its chief, commissioner Patrick Jaca, is leading the initiative to target crime and grime in the area.
“Our executive team's presence underscores the importance we place on addressing the challenges faced by this community. We weren't just conducting an operation; we were initiating a partnership for a safer, cleaner Alexandra,” he said.
IN PICS | Alex gets a cleanup as Joburg metro cops enforce city bylaws
Image: JMPD
Image: JMPD
The operation focused on illegal structures, dumping, informal trading violations and other infringements that contributed to urban decay.
Working in conjunction with relevant city departments, efforts were made to clean up neglected areas, remove waste, and improve the overall aesthetic of the environment. Pikitup helped remove waste.
Image: JMPD
JMPD said with other city entities, it aims to re-establish a sense of order and security, ensuring that Pan Africa is a safe and welcoming environment for its residents and visitors.
Image: JMPD
TimesLIVE
