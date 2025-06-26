The portfolio committee on higher education allege that Nkabane misled it about the composition of the panel responsible for recommending appointments to the boards of sector education & training authorities, which appointed ANC-aligned individuals.
'I'm not aware of any proposed cabinet changes' — Ntshavheni
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to axe higher education minister
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is not aware of any proposed cabinet changes, including calls for the removal of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying any reshuffle remains the sole prerogative of the president.
This comes as pressure mounts on President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Nkabane after allegations of corruption at the Construction Sector Education and Training Authority and claims that she misled parliament.
The portfolio committee on higher education allege that Nkabane misled it about the composition of the panel responsible for recommending appointments to the boards of sector education & training authorities, which appointed ANC-aligned individuals.
Ntshavheni said ministers have no control over cabinet reshuffles.
“The decision to appoint or to reshuffle ministers and deputy ministers ... that’s the sole prerogative of the president. He exercises that without consulting anyone,” she said.
Ntshaveni confirmed that a report on Nkabane has been submitted to the president.
“It is for the president to make a determination. The minister is going to continue to engage the portfolio committee of higher education and training to explain herself and the work that she’s done,” she said.
Ntshavheni also weighed in on a recent trip by a delegation of Afrikaner leaders, including FF Plus leader Corné Mulder, Southern African Agri Initiative’s Theo de Jager and the National Employers’ Association of SA’s Gerhard Papenfus, who met senior White House officials in Washington.
The delegation said the US raised demands, including the classification of farm attacks as priority crimes and the exemption of American companies from BEE.
Ntshavheni said the government has no issue with political delegations visiting other countries as long as they don’t undermine SA.
“There is nothing wrong with the delegation going to the US or any other country, for that matter. Political parties can send delegations wherever they wish. What is important is that they do not go there and denigrate the sovereignty of this country or undermine the policies of this country.
“Afrikaners are welcome and they are part of SA. Like other white South Africans who continue to contribute to development and economic prosperity, Afrikaners are part of the nation,” she said.
