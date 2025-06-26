FREE TO READ | Rooted locally, connected globally

In this issue of High-Flyers, we’re unearthing a new kind of travel consciousness – one that knows the world is beautifully integrated, but also deeply personal.

Whether cramming Tokyo into 48 chaotic, magical hours or sneaking away to a township hideaway that’s ­finally having its stylish moment, travel is about more than movement. It’s a mindset. A memory waiting to be made.

We get it: from visa drama to suitcase meltdowns, even seasoned travellers need a little ground control. But with each trip, near or far, your foresight grows – you learn to dodge rookie mistakes, discover the joy in vending-machine serendipity and understand why sipping citrus in Tokyo or botanicals in Cape Town deserves its own passport stamp.

More than ever, being globally aware and locally conscious makes sense. Supporting township hotels and luxe spaces rooted in local pride is not just good travel; it’s smart, sustainable and soul-­filling. Whether crossing borders with your little one (passport meltdowns optional) or curating your next list of gadgets and gear, this issue is your cheat sheet to doing it right – with style, wit and a bit of discovery.

So here’s to travel that connects, uplifts and broadens your world. One memory, one mishap and one beautifully stamped passport at a time.

Enjoy the journey,

Raina Julies