SowetanLIVE
Eastern Cape overwhelmed by painful scale of flood disaster
As death toll reaches 101, MEC says floods 'among the most agonising chapters in our province's history'
Image: Supplied
Eastern Cape MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Zolile Williams, has described the recent floods as one of the most painful disasters in the province’s history, confirming that the death toll had now risen to 101.
At least seven bodies are yet to be identified with the youngest victim believed to have been a year old.
Briefing the media on the disaster management in the province, Williams the storm that hit between June 9 and 10 left widespread destruction, which had been “overwhelming” to deal with.
“Indeed, this moment will be recorded among the most agonising chapters in our province’s history,” he said. “While we have borne witness to tragedies that claimed the lives of our people before, this one resonates on a profoundly deeper level. It wounds the very foundation of our hearts.”
Williams said the rising death toll had a deep emotional effect.
“Announcing additional fatalities each day since the tragedy began ... has placed an immense emotional toll on the provincial government. The repeated need to relay such tragic updates has been both deeply painful and mentally draining to all of us,” he said.
Williams said the Amathole and OR Tambo districts were the hardest-hit areas, with OR Tambo alone accounting for 77 of the deaths while Amathole recorded 10 fatalities, Alfred Nzo five, Joe Gqabi five and Sarah Baartman two.
Of the 101 people confirmed dead, 63 are adults and 38 are children, including 32 who were identified as learners.
“It is important to note that there are still two children among those [whose bodies] have not yet been recovered,” Williams said.
“Processes are ongoing to identify the remaining seven bodies. Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, DNA tests may be required to positively identify bodies found in decomposition. Thus, it may take longer to identify the deceased,” he said.
Williams said the floods caused extensive destruction to economic and social infrastructure, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities and housing.
“The cost of repairing damaged infrastructure is estimated at R5.1bn. Of this, R3.2bn is required by sector departments, while R1.8bn is needed for municipal infrastructure,” he said.
He added that 6,869 houses were damaged, displacing 4,774 people.
“Approximately 1,000 temporary residential units are being planned, and land has already been identified for this purpose. We are also requesting an amount of R120m from the national government to intervene in housing.”
Williams said road repairs had already begun.
“Currently, 29 roads in OR Tambo and 22 in Amathole are still impassable. While R102m has been reprioritised from the department of transport, we face a shortfall of R832m to complete road infrastructure repairs.”
Williams said the province is still in the first phase of its disaster response, focusing on emergency relief and humanitarian support for displaced families.
“While we mourn the loss that we’ve suffered, we are moving ahead in terms of stabilising the environment and ensuring that all sectors of society are geared to move forward. The road ahead is long, but together, we will rise,” Williams said.
SowetanLIVE
