Brrrrace for wet, windy, freezing weekend, SAWS warns

Damaging winds, waves, disruptive rainfall, snow forecast in Western and Eastern Cape. fire warning for Mpumalanga Limpopo

26 June 2025 - 17:34
Koena Mashale Journalist
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple warnings, including damaging waves along the coast, disruptive rainfall in the Western Cape and snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape.

This is after cold front hit the Western Cape resulting in heavy rains and flooding. 

"Snow is expected on the high-lying areas in the Cape provinces. Damaging winds and waves, disruptive rainfall and snow," said the SAWS.

Strong winds are also expected to affect inland areas like the Free State and Northern Cape, while fire danger warnings remain in place for parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose items, and stay updated through official weather alerts.

In the Eastern Cape, residents and coastal operators are warned of damaging waves and winds due to a deep low-pressure system and accompanying cold front expected to pass along the South Coast. "These conditions pose a serious threat to navigation, especially for small vessels, and are likely to disrupt harbours, beachfront activities, and potentially endanger lives," read the alert.

While damaging winds are expected to impact multiple areas in the Eastern Cape, including Kou-Kamma, Kouga, Ndlambe, Ngqushwa local municipalities, as well as Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

The weather service warns this will cause localised damage to property and infrastructure, power outages, runaway fires, and hazardous sea conditions.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, told the media on Thursday the death toll following flooding in the province over the past week had risen to 101.

  • Seven bodies are yet to be identified, with the youngest victim believed to have been one-year-old
  • Of the 101 people who died, 63 are adults and 38 are children, including 32 who were learners
  • OR Tambo alone accounting for 77 of the deaths, while Amathole recorded 10 fatalities, Alfred Nzo and Joe Gqabi both lost five people, while two perished in Sarah Baartman,
  • 6,869 houses were damaged, while 4,774 people have been displaced
  • The cost of repairing damaged infrastructure is estimated at R5.1bn.

SowetanLIVE

