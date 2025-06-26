However, Prince Lekukela has poured water on the request. "There is no such entity as the Maulwe Royal Court. We have instructions to advise you that, should we not receive your confirmation that the coronation ceremony will not be proceeded with or [that] it will be proceeded with despite the relief sought, we shall be forced to to apply for an urgent court interdict," read the letter.
Balobedu throne dispute intensifies as prince threatens to interdict coronation of sister, Princess Masalanabo
The battle for the soul of the Balobedu nation's throne has heighten, as Prince Lekukela Modjadji threatens to launch an urgent court interdict against the coronation of his younger sister, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII.
He said this in a letter to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, through his lawyers, responding to the request by the Balobedu nation, who in April wrote to the department asking for a fixed date to coronate Princess Masalanabo as the next Rain Queen.
The royal house's letter, penned by general secretary Sello Modjadji, with a Maulwe Royal Court masthead, wanted Hlabisa to set the coronation date to June or July this year. Dr Mathole Motshekga, the Balobedu Royal Council chief council, was also cited in the letter.
However, Prince Lekukela has poured water on the request. "There is no such entity as the Maulwe Royal Court. We have instructions to advise you that, should we not receive your confirmation that the coronation ceremony will not be proceeded with or [that] it will be proceeded with despite the relief sought, we shall be forced to to apply for an urgent court interdict," read the letter.
The application for a fixed date comes as the Modjadji Royal Council launched a court application to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Princess Masalanabo as queen. "Our clients have launched an application against the honourable president, minister of traditional affairs, Masalanabo Modjadji and others, including Dr Motshekga, in the Gauteng division of the high court. The purpose of this application is to interdict and set aside the decision of the president to recognise Masalanabo as the Queen of Balobedu nation," read the letter.
Prince Lekukela said the matter was sub judice, and the application was not being opposed by any of the respondents, except Ramaphosa, who belatedly filed a notice to respond.
He said Motshekga had no authority to request that the coronation ceremony of Queen Masalanabo goes on. "We also understand there is an application for an interdict against Dr Motshekga has been launched in the high court in Gauteng will be heard unopposed on August 27. "In terms of the application, the court will be requested to grant an order whereof Dr Motshekga will be interdicted from holding out that he represents the Balobedu royal family or purporting to arrange the coronation ceremony of the family and further relief," said Prince Lekukela.
In April, Motshekga wrote to Hlabisa, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba and Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu requesting an official recognition and coronation of Queen Masalanabo, which he wished should held in June or July .
"Furthermore, we request the honourable minister to provide guidance on the procedural requirements and timelines for finalising the process," wrote Motshekga, who said it was taboo to hold the ceremony in August, as it is the end of Balobedu lunar year.
Modjadji Royal Council spokesperson Ronnie Moroatshehla confirmed that Prince Lekukela had written to Hlabisa to draw his attention on unresolved and yet important issue concerning the Balobedu throne.
