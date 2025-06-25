Tyme Bank says state's move to increase price of verifying customers' ID details is anti-poor

“We urge you to halt this fee increase immediately and return to the table for constructive, transparent dialogue.
“We serve 11 million South Africans, many of whom are social grant recipients and informal earners. Under your current fee structure, TymeBank is able to provide the poorest South Africans with an account in real-time with no monthly fees. Your new fee will make this impossible, robbing SA of its only accessible and free bank account,” said Jonker.
Department spokesperson Siya Qoza had said the new tariff structure would take effect on July 1, alongside the rollout of an upgraded online verification system.
“For more than a decade, banks and financial service providers have only paid 15 cents per real-time verification,” said Qoza. “This is far below the market-related rates and well below the cost to the state. It deprived home affairs of resources required to maintain the NPR.”
Qoza said the underpricing had enabled widespread exploitation.
“Extreme underpricing led to profiteering and abuses by some users. It overwhelmed the NPR and caused failure rates of more than 50%, contributing to ‘system offline’ errors at home affairs offices and threatening national security.”
However, Jonker said the department was now proposing “an exorbitant price increase” without delivering a system improvement.
“So, instead of first fixing what is broken, your department proposes to abruptly increase fees for a failing service.”
He said the increase was not merely unworkable, but would place a financial burden on the bank.
He proposed a consultative process that would include the fintech and retail industries, a phased fee structure, as well as reasonable notice periods that allow institutions to plan and budget accordingly.
“TymeBank has always stood ready to partner with [the] government to build a more digitally inclusive society. We are not opposing transformation but are calling for responsible, transparent change,” Jonker said.
Capitec’s spokesperson, Miche Africa, said the bank supports the department’s initiative to upgrade the NPR and enhance the stability and reliability of its online verification system.
“Capitec remains committed to working with the government to advance secure digital banking and protect our clients from evolving threats,” she said.
“While we understand these crucial upgrades require a fee increase from the department, we have decided to absorb the additional costs. This means our clients will see no change to their banking fees as a result of this initiative for the current financial year.”
Schreiber said the decision was a “matter of national security. A healthy NPR is critical to combating identity crime, boosting financial inclusion, and eventually launching a functional digital ID. We must rise above narrow profiteering and invest in a secure, reliable national identity system.”
