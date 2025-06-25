Two babies rescued after abduction from Gauteng health facilities

“Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom where an unknown woman offered to assist. Upon returning, both the woman and the infant were gone. The matter was immediately reported to the police. CCTV footage was reviewed and a photo of the suspect was circulated. As a result, the baby was found and returned safely to the family — and the suspect is now in police custody.”
Image: 123RF/vitalinka
The abduction of two infants from public health facilities in Gauteng recently has prompted a call for heightened vigilance.
Both babies were found swiftly and reunited with their parents, the health department said, thanks to security measures including CCTV surveillance at the facilities and rapid collaboration between staff and law enforcement.
The first of the two cases occurred on May 12 at the Alexandra Community Health Centre, where a one-month-old infant went missing from the Paediatric Outpatient Department after the mother briefly stepped away and left the baby in the care of a stranger.
“The woman and the baby were captured on CCTV cameras exiting the premises. Swift action by security personnel and the police led to the safe recovery of the baby,” the department said.
The second case took place on June 23 at the clinic in the Winnie Mandela section of Thembisa, involving a mother who had brought her three-day-old baby in for a postnatal check-up.
“Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom where an unknown woman offered to assist. Upon returning, both the woman and the infant were gone. The matter was immediately reported to the police. CCTV footage was reviewed and a photo of the suspect was circulated. As a result, the baby was found and returned safely to the family — and the suspect is now in police custody.”
These incidents highlight the need for heightened vigilance when it comes to the care of children, said the department.
“We are seeing a trend where parents place their trust in strangers, often during vulnerable moments, within health facilities. While we strive to offer a safe and caring environment, we wish to emphasise the importance of vigilance and personal responsibility when it comes to the safety of children,” said Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
“We urge all parents and guardians to never leave their children unattended. Do not entrust your baby to a stranger, no matter how friendly or helpful they may seem.”
She said the parent or guardian should instead inform staff if they need assistance or must temporarily step away from the child.
