R1.4m lost to financial misconduct by Gauteng govt officials
Image: Sharon Seretlo
At least R1,4m has been lost by Gauteng government because of financial misconduct by officials.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi said 55 cases have been referred to law enforcement agencies for investigation after the government acted on 47 investigative reports into corruption, fraud, and financial misconduct, leading to major accountability steps across several departments, he told a press briefing on Wednesday.
Lesufi confirmed that these reports resulted in 88 officials facing consequence management and 55 cases being referred to law enforcement. The premier said the findings reflect a growing commitment to transparency and clean governance.
The department of health leads with 16 reports while Lesufi's office had the least with only one report.
“A total of R3.4m was lost due to financial misconduct, with R2m already recovered representing nearly 60% of the losses. Departments implicated include agriculture and rural development, human settlements, roads and transport, and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
“All 10 cases recommended for criminal investigation in the last quarter were reported to law enforcement,” said Lesufi.
Lesufi also confirmed the removal of three Heads of Department (HODs) who failed lifestyle audits for a second time. Audits conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), have been extended to include all officials in supply chain and financial management roles.
The aim is to detect unexplained wealth and prevent future corruption, he said.
“To ensure full accountability, the office of the premier has established a committee to monitor the implementation of recommendations from the reports. Public summaries of each case will be made available, with certain names withheld to protect whistleblowers and ensure ongoing investigations are not compromised,” he said.
Lesufi emphasised that no one will be shielded from consequence. “We are not going to tolerate corruption or defend anyone found guilty,” he said.
He encouraged civil society and the media to engage responsibly with the findings and support the province’s goal of building a culture of integrity in public service.
